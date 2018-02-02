Overnight fire damages 4 row homes in York County

Hanover, Pa. (WHTM)- An overnight fire has damaged several row-homes in Hanover Borough, York County.

The fire started just before 1:30 Friday morning along the 300 block of East Walnut Street. It quickly spread to 3 other homes.

Units from Adams County were called in to help battle the flames.

The cause of the fire is not known.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

