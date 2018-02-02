Outdoor Show continues to be a big draw at Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Rifle Association has been running the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg for five years. Spokesman, Jason Brown says the partnership is a good fit. “This is outdoors country,” said Brown, “We have more than one million of the NRA’s. five million members within three hundred miles of Harrisburg, and Pennsylvania has one of the highest concentrations of hunters in the country.”

Brown says more than 1,100 vendors from the United States and countries, are taking part in this year’s event. Brown says you can have a good time, even if you don’t enjoy the outdoors. “There are more than 200 seminars to learn about shooting, hunting, fishing and self defense, said Brown, “So its not just a product show, it’s a life style show.”

The outdoor show is expected to draw more than 200,000 people during the eight day event that runs through February 11. For more information, click here: