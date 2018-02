YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted for first-degree murder in North Carolina has been arrested in York.

William M. Pope, 40, was staying at a home in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street and was arrested there Friday morning, U.S. Marshal Martin Payne said.

Pope is accused of firing a gun into a Lexington home, killing a 41-year-old woman.

He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment.