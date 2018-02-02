Man robbed Lancaster store at knifepoint, police say

By Published:
David Becker (Lancaster Bureau of Police)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was arrested after he robbed a convenience store at knifepoint Thursday night, police said.

David Becker, 35, is accused of robbing the Turkey Hill store in the 400 block of South Duke Street.

The store clerk reported the robber demanded cash and jumped over the counter, then escaped with cash from the register around 11:30 p.m.

Police said Becker matched the description of the robber when they spotted him in the 200 block of South Queen Street. They said they identified him as the suspect and took him into custody.

