Man accused of setting fire to Lebanon apartment building

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 55-year-old city man accused of setting fire to his apartment building.

Randal Reinbold is charged with arson, two counts of causing or risking a catastrophe, and three counts of reckless endangerment regarding the fire early Tuesday in the 400 block of North Sixth Street.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police said Reinbold used a flammable aerosol can and a lighter to set fire to the occupied building. No one was injured.

A preliminary assessment of damage is estimated at $168,000 and may increase, police said.