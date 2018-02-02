Lancaster County leaders to hold quarterly forum on opioid and heroin deaths

By Published:
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)– Leaders in Lancaster County will hold a forum about opioids and heroin deaths.

The event is coordinated by Lancaster Joining Forces, a group made of organizations and individuals dedicated to saving lives and helping people who are struggling with addiction.

The forum will address the current county efforts to reduce deaths from opioids and heroin.

It will be held at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, Stoudt Building Multi-Purpose Room, 850 Greenfield Road in Lancaster on Friday, February 2 from 7:30- 10:30 a.m.

