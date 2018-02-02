Great American Outdoor Show expected to draw large crowd

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is expected to draw more than 200,000 people over the eight day show.

The National Rifle Association has been running the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg for five years.

Spokesman, Jason Brown says the partnership is a good fit.

“This is outdoors country,” said Brown. “We have more than one million of the NRA’s five million members within 300 miles of Harrisburg and Pennsylvania has one of the highest concentrations of hunters in the country.”

Brown says more than 1,100 vendors from the United States and abroad are taking part in this year’s event.

The outdoor show runs through February 11.