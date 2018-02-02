Eagles fans continue to get ready for the big game

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Eagles Pro Shop at Rockvale Outlets was filled with people looking for birds’ gear before their team takes on the Patriots in the big game.

Lyle Hershey, of Brownstown, was one among the fans looking for Eagles merchandise. Hershey was not like most fans because he will be in Minnesota for the game.

“I got my plane ticket. That was the big thing, we got that back in December,” Hershey said. “We were thinking that if we waited to the end, there would be no way to get to Minnesota.”

Hershey is going to the game with three friends. He promised the friends he’d go when their team reached the Super Bowl again.

“If you’re an Eagles fan, you know they bring you up and let you down,” he said. “It’s one of those times we think we can get over the edge this time. We’re surely hoping they can.”

Eagles fans believe this year, their team is a team of destiny.

Jody Ricci, of Downingtown, said the team had a miraculous season.

“This year is amazing,” she said. “We were doing good with Carson Wentz, but then lost Sproles, we lost Peters, we lost Wentz, we lost Maragos. We’re like what is going on? How are we going to get there, but we’re here!”

For other Eagles fans, Sunday is a chance to see a lifelong dream.

Robert Vest, of Lancaster, first saw the team when they wore leather helmets. He realizes this might be the first time he sees the Eagles crowned champions of the NFL.

“This is our heart,” he said. “You got a lot of fans, all around, that it’s in their hearts. This is it. We’re going for it and I honestly believe we’re going to take it.”