Democratic Party chair quits, says Wolf wanted him out

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Marcel Groen, son of Holocaust survivors, is an unabashedly proud Democrat. And as chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, he was in his glory when ABC27 caught up with him at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in 2016.

“We give hope,” Groen said of the Dems’ message. “We give vision. We have ideas as to how to make the country better.”

But Groen gave his resignation letter Friday, stepping down as chair of statewide Democrats. It comes after a column in the Philadelphia Daily News by progressive columnist Will Bunch criticized the party for not being more forceful in condemning Democratic Sen. Daylin Leach and Democratic Rep. Tom Caltagirone, who’ve been accused of sexual harassment.

Wolf, who called for Leach and Caltagirone to resign, apparently asked Groen to step aside as well.

Groen’s resignation letter states, in part:

“The governor’s staff informed me that he no longer wants me to serve as chairman of the party. While I have done no wrong and disagree with the governor’s assessment, I do not wish to be a distraction to a party that has to rectify gerrymandered maps and elect strong and civically responsible candidates throughout Pennsylvania. As such, I will honor his request and will immediately resign my position as chair.”

So time’s up for Groen, who many in the party believed was too slow in embracing the #MeToo movement and political empowerment for women.

State Rep. Leanne Krueger-Braneky (D-Delaware) summed up the sentiment on Thursday’s taping of “This Week in Pennsylvania.” Her comments came mere hours before Groen’s resignation when asked if the party was doing enough to encourage and protect women.

“I’m very disappointed in the state Democratic party,” Braneky said. “There was an allegation of sexual assault at the DNC a year and a half ago and there still has been no official action from the state party. That’s a disappointment.”

In his resignation letter, Groen addressed that perception and made clear he doesn’t agree with it.

“I am proud of helping women run, win and serve in government. I am especially proud that I was instrumental in helping four women win seats on our appellate court this year, including the first African American woman to serve on the Superior Court. On both the county and state levels, I have always sought to foster a party that is inclusive and tolerant,” Groen wrote.

Wolf’s spokesman and his campaign spokesman both declined comment for this story.

The shakeup comes during an election year that Democrats are excited about. Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey both seek re-election. There are numerous open seats in Congress and the district boundaries are possibly about to be redrawn.