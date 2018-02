HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has responded to a crash on Rt. 22 near I-81 in Susquehanna Township.

A tractor-trailer flipped, and that caused a lane restriction on the exit ramp from Southbound I-81 to 22/322. The name of the deceased has not been released.

The crash happened around 2 PM. State Police are investigating.