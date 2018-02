Community Options’ mission is to develop housing and employment supports for persons with disabilities.

Today, they’re here to talk about Cupid’s Chase– a 5k run with a fun twist! Runner with wear either an “available” or “unavailable” shirt at the run, with a chance of potentially meeting someone new!

All proceeds go toward Community Option’s mission of creating a more handicapped-accessible community. Learn more in the video above or online at CupidsChase.org.