Cold and windy today, Sunday’s storm looking weaker

Today will be colder and blustery behind the front that came through yesterday and brought a few showers with it last night. Expect partly sunny skies and windy conditions to persist through much of the day. Temperatures will start in the 30s, but fall into the 20s this afternoon. Wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens through the day so bundle up if heading outdoors. Tonight will feature mostly clear skies with winds dying down. Lows will fall into the teens overnight. Saturday will start cold and sunny with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 30s tomorrow.

Next up, the attention turns to Super Bowl Sunday as a southern storm rolls across the Tennessee Valley. This storm likely brings some light snow with it as early as Sunday morning before dawn, with more periods of snow arriving as we move toward midday. With warm air also coming up from the south, a change over to rain is likely, especially across southern areas by the afternoon. This storm seems to be having a hard time phasing together and that could mean very little snow accumulation. It seems to be falling apart. We need to continue to watch the guidance today and tomorrow, however, in case phasing does occur and the storm decides to come together a bit better. As of this writing, however, Super Bowl Sunday shouldn’t feature too many problems travelling around to parties and hangouts. Stay tuned and Go Eagles!