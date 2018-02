CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg man is accused of starting a fire in an apartment building last week.

Lawrence S. Herzberg, 66, set items on fire inside the building at 72 East Main Street on Jan. 23 then left the building after the fire was set, police said.

Herzberg was arrested Thursday on arson charges and placed in Franklin County Jail on $100,000 bail.