Bars, restaurants recommend making a reservation for Super Bowl Sunday

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) Some bars and restaurants are requesting people make reservations to watch the Super Bowl.

Flinchy’s Restaurant Bar and Deck in Camp Hill is Super Bowl ready. They are expecting hundreds of fans on Sunday and are strongly recommended that you call ahead for a seat.

“Everyone asked if they can make a reservation at the bar and I say you snooze you lose you have to get here for that one and the tables we are taking reservations,” said Dawson Flinchbaugh, owner of Flinchy’s.

Just up the road at the Capital City Mall, Philadelphia jerseys and dog masks are flying off the shelves.

“This is a big weekend for us this rivals some of our holiday weekends before the Christmas because of the local team,” said Dave Sklar of Bleacher Bums.

