SHADY GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people have died after a workplace accident in Franklin County.

State police in Chambersburg and the county coroner’s office are investigating the accident at Manitowoc Crane Group, in the 1500 block of Buchanan Trail East, or Route 16.

Sources say two other people were flown to a hospital for treatment of injuries they sustained when a crane collapsed.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.