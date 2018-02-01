York’s Mayor discusses plan to help single-parent families in the city

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Single moms and kids who are staying at Lifepath Christian Ministries and Children’s Center are trying to get their lives back on track, and York’s Mayor Michael Helfrich wants to make sure they’re healthy and educated as they get on a road to success.

Samantha Lewis is staying at the shelter, and she says she had to take care of herself, and her 8-year-old daughter Lailyah after her mom and grandmother died within a year of each other. “I was just left to fend for myself,” said Lewis. “Becoming homeless led to our depression.”

She is now staying at the shelter with her daughter. “A lot of parents, especially single parents, as much as they want to stay on top of their child’s health, especially their mental health,” said Lewis. “It’s kind of hard because they have to take care of themselves. They have to work.”

Dr. Matthew Howie is the Medical Director for York City’s Bureau of Health, he says providing health care for working families can be a challenge. “It’s always better to prevent disease than try to catch up with it when it occurs,” said Howie. “It can be a challenge for folks who are actually working two jobs, or working the atypical shifts.”

York’s Mayor Michael Helfrich says 60 percent of the city’s kindergartners did not meet the bench marsk to start school. Now he wants to help single parents and their children in the city like Samantha and Lailyah. “We’ll be expanding our program for health checkups for young moms, but we’re also going to be adding in these educational components,” said Helfrich.

That includes help with early childhood education through home visits or at community centers. “We need to get to those moms. We need to make sure that those families get everything that they need,” said Helfrich.

The project is in the very early stages, Mayor Helfrich wants to look for grants to get it up and running in the near future.