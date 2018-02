CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 23-year-old woman was struck and killed Wednesday evening while crossing the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Franklin County.

Desi Marie L. Anderson, of Chambersburg, crossed from the median and was struck in the right lane between exits 16 and 17 in Guilford Township around 7 p.m., state police said in a news release.

Anderson died at the scene.

The driver of the 2006 Mercedes C230 that struck her, a 19-year-old Shippensburg man, was not injured.