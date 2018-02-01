Woman involved in fatal task force arrest held for trial

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city woman arrested by a fugitive task force moments before a man in her home shot and killed a deputy U.S. marshal has had all charges against her held to a higher court.

A district judge found enough evidence against 30-year-old Shayla Pierce after a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Pierce is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and a firearms offense regarding an incident prior to the Jan. 18 shooting in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street. She remains in Dauphin County Prison on $200,000 cash bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for May 4.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force went to Pierce’s home after she failed to appear for a previous hearing on the charges. She was in handcuffs when 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis fired at members of the task force inside and outside the home, killing Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill and wounding York police officer and task force member Kyle Pitts.

Officers returned fire and killed Sturgis, a Philadelphia man with two active warrants from his hometown.

Investigators have not disclosed his relationship to Pierce.

The warrants were for failure to appear for sentencing on a firearms charge, and for failure to appear for a violation of probation hearing on original charges of receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unauthorized use of an automobile.

Pitts was released from a hospital last week.