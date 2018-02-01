Woman charged with embezzling $100K from company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York woman is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from a construction and excavation business.

Wendi E. Detter, 44, was president and part owner of YCP, Inc. when she used her access to financial accounts to write herself checks for her own personal use and financial gain, U.S. Attorney David Freed said.

Detter is charged with wire fraud.

Freed said she conceal the embezzlement, from January 2010 through June 2016, by making false entries in the company’s accounting software she maintained.