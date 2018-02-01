Stray rain showers later today, tracking a storm for Sunday

Today will be mild ahead of an approaching frontal system. Expect plenty of clouds with a few stray, light rain showers developing later in the day. This front is weak and doesn’t have a lot of moisture with it, so the rain won’t amount to much. After sunset, the rain could mix with some snow showers, but again due to the lack of moisture and mild temperatures today, little if any accumulation should occur. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s this afternoon and tumble back into the 20s late tonight. It will turn breezy behind this front too tonight and Friday. Speaking of tomorrow, expect a colder and breezy day with clouds and sun. Highs will only be in the upper 20s tomorrow!

Saturday starts cold with temps in the teens as clouds increase in advance of a strengthening storm. This storm will lift northward from the Gulf of Mexico, pulling plenty of moisture with it for Sunday. There has been a lot of changes with this storm, and we expect more as computer guidance begins to pinpoint the track of it. With many of us hosting or traveling to parties to watch the game, make sure you keep an eye on the latest updates regarding Sunday’s storm. At this time, it looks like the storm could start as some snow for the first half of Sunday with warm air mixing in during the day. This means the snow could mix with or change to rain during the afternoon. This is a tough forecast and the guidance isn’t clear just yet. We will continue to monitor it for you and keep updating you as Sunday approaches. Stay tuned! Go Eagles!