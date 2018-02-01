Spree of thefts from unlocked cars tops 50

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Manheim Township police believe they are in the middle of the biggest stretch of thefts from unlocked cars that they can remember.

In the past few days, officers have taken more than 50 reports of thefts from unlocked cars.

Police may have caught a break since one of the cases was caught on a home surveillance camera.

The thefts have happened every night this week. The most recent crime happened on Center Avenue.

Investigators said the thieves are getting away with things like money and electronics. In some cases, windows of vehicles have been smashed.

Police are telling everyone to lock their doors every night and report any thefts to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.