Senate GOP leader says no to request for redistricting data

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A lawyer for the state Senate’s top-ranking Republican says he won’t be turning over data to help the state Supreme Court resolve a challenge to Pennsylvania’s congressional districts.

Attorney Brian Paszamant said in a letter sent Wednesday that Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati doesn’t have some of the information the justices requested in an order late last week.

The letter says the Democratic-majority court would usurp legislative authority by drawing a new map.

The justices ruled last week the map violates the state constitution.

They’ve given lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf until Feb. 15 to submit an acceptable map, or the court will develop its own.

A lawyer for the General Assembly says some of the data the justices are seeking dates to 2011 and is available online.