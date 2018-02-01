Restaurants, grocery stores gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)  Eagles fans may be hungry for a win but everybody at a Super Bowl party comes hungry. Mid-state grocery stores and restaurants are hoping to profit off of that hunger.

Wednesday is wing night at Kokomo’s Sports Bar & Grill but Sunday is going be special.

“We sell a lot of wings. That’s all it is,” said Lauren Barowski of Kokomo’s Sports Bar and Grill. “We did pull in an extra fryer this year.”

With the Eagles in the Super Bowl local restaurants expect big crowds and record takeout orders.

According to the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, Super Bowl parties especially with a Pennsylvania team in the mix can account for a business boom. It’s considered a fourth holiday after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.

Kokomo’s plans to fry up 1500 wings an hour starting at 10 a.m Sunday until the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

“I love it more than Christmas, actually. It’s crazy but its fun. It’s stressful, but its fun,” said Barowski.

Local bakeries are expecting big business too and recommend getting orders in now if you want a specialty treat celebrating the Eagles.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s