Recall: Chain brakes could fail on cordless electric chainsaws

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Cordless electric chainsaws sold at Lowe’s and other stores have been recalled because the chain brake guard can fail.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says a failed brake would allow the chainsaw to continue operating, posing an injury hazard to users.

The recall involves Greenworks, Kobalt and Snapper brands of cordless electric chainsaws. The recalled chainsaws have a 16 or 18-inch saw and an 80 or 82-volt lithium ion battery.

The Greenworks models are the Pro 16-inch CS80L211, the Pro 18-inch CS80L00, and the Commercial 18-inch GS 180.

The Kobalt 18-inch model, KCS 180, has an item number of 419015 or 670251, depending on whether it was sold with or without a battery.

The Snapper XD 18-inch model, SXDCS82, has the item number 1696773.

The safety commission said people should stop using the recalled chainsaws and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.