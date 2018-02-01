Police seek to ID bank fraud suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a person accused of defrauding a credit union with a fake deposit.

Harrisburg police released a photo of their suspect on Thursday. They said on June 1, he used a debit card that did not belong to him to deposit a counterfeit check in the amount of $4,000.

The owner told investigators she lost her card several days earlier but didn’t report it lost or stolen.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

