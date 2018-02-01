Police incident in Harrisburg

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM)- Police from several different departments in Dauphin County on the scene of an incident in the Hall Manor section of Harrisburg.

Police are releasing very little details about the situation.

It happened just after 1:00 Thursday morning on Hanover Street.

A forensics team is on the scene and investigating.

A car was towed from the scene and might be part of the investigation.

Police from Swatara Township, Derry Township, and Lower Paxton Township are also on the scene.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

