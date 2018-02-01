Police get new training for mental health cases

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Officers with the East Hempfield Township Police Department are noticing a trend.

They’ve been responding to more calls involving people with mental health challenges.

Now, the officers are going through new training. The department recently signed up to participate in the One Mind Campaign.

The national program is designed to have police officers, people with mental health challenges, and mental health organizations work closely together. Lt. Tammy Marsh said officers will have to go to specialized training that includes what to do during crisis situations.

“Then we will meet the goal and be recognized as a department,” she said. “It really is a better outcome for everyone.”

The training will happen later this month.

The department is working with Community Services Group to make the partnership work.

