HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City police say they arrested a man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Vernon Mood, 39, engaged in sexual intercourse with the girl multiple times over the span of several months. He also provided marijuana to her, police said.

Mood is charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and two counts of corruption of minors.

He was placed in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $48,000 bail.