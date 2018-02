LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man faces a mandatory life sentence for a fatal shooting in the city more than two years ago.

Victor M. Tirado, 52, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder for killing 21-year-old Rahdir Maxton in September 2015, the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said Tirado shot Maxton in the back of the head in a parking lot in the 200 block of East Fulton Street.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 7.