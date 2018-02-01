John Deere recalls riding mowers, compact utility tractors

MOLINE, Ill. (WHTM) – John Deere is recalling about 3,700 riding mowers because the blades can continue to rotate under power when the operator leaves the seat.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall involves John Deere model Z335M, Z345M, Z345R, Z355R, and Z375R residential ZTrak™ riding mowers.

The mowers were sold at John Deere dealers and on HomeDepot.com from August 2017 through December 2017.

The company also recalled about 600 model 2025R compact utility tractors because the brakes can fail. The tractors were sold at dealers from July 2017 through October 2017.

The safety commission said people should stop using the recalled mowers and tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere will contact owners directly.