Hershey Gardens: “For the Love of Orchids”

Enjoy more than 1,000 colorful orchids representing dozens of orchid varieties, including a variety that smells like chocolate, at “For the Love of Orchids,” annual orchid show and sale. The show is provided by the Susquehanna Orchid Society and will be held Friday through Sunday—February 2 through 4—at the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory at Hershey Gardens . The show is included in Hershey Gardens admission.

Rare species and unique hybrids will be featured, including Sharry Baby, a variety that smells like chocolate, also will be featured. Showy displays will be judged on-site and presented with awards; several orchids displayed at previous SOS shows have received national recognition by the American Orchid Society.