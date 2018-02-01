Dauphin County woman part of three-way living kidney exchange

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County resident donated her kidney to a complete stranger. It’s all part of a three-way living organ exchange for patients across Pennsylvania.

Deb Beard remembers when her aunt endured dialysis.

“I asked her please, can I donate a kidney to you, and she always said no,” said Beard. “So I though ‘oh, I’m still going to give my kidney to somebody who needs it.”

That’s exactly what she did. The fearles 50-year-old from Highspire is recovering after donating a kidney to a stranger just last week.

“I just thought…it’s not really that much of an effect on me, and I have the ability to save somebody’s life,” said Beard.

Beard had her surgery at UPMC Pinnacle.

“Deb was what we consider the perfect donor,” said Dr. Harold Yang, Beard’s surgeon and UPMC Pinnacle’s Medical Director of Transplantation. “She was willing to give a kidney to anyone on the list. Those types of donors typically start chains and allow many people to get transplanted instead of just a single person.”

Yang says that’s because doctors can pair kidneys with patients whose blood or tissue types are difficult to match. He tells us there are about 100,000 people across the country waiting for a kidney transplant, meaning it could take years to find a match.

The morning of Beard’s surgery, her kidney was flown via helicopter to UPMC Hamot. A kidney donated there was then sent to UPMC Presbyterian, and in a few weeks, a kidney from that hospital will be sent back to UPMC Pinnacle.

“They would have the same life expectancy that they would otherwise have if they did not donate a kidney, because we are very particular about the donors we use,” said Yang.

“It’s just really easy. I wish more people would donate. Thousands of people are dying because they need kidneys and we could help them,” said Beard.

Helping others was nothing new for this grandmother and hospice volunteer. Beard doesn’t know who she donated her kidney to, but does know it’s a man from Erie.

“I would really want to know how he’s doing, to see how my kidney is working for him,” said Beard.

Beard hopes to find out who the recipient is in a few months.