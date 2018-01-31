York man injured in shooting

Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 20-year-old man told police he was shot in the arm Tuesday evening while walking in the 600 block of East Philadelphia Street.

Police spoke to the victim after he was taken to UPMC Pinnacle Memorial hospital in a private vehicle around 6:30 p.m.

He told the officers he heard several gunshots then realized he was shot in the arm and had a shrapnel injury to his chest.

He was listed in stable condition then transported to York Hospital for further care.

Anyone with information is asked to call York police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

