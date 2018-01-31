York County Commissioners vote to explore selling nursing home

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Commissioners voted Wednesday to explore the possibility of selling the county-owned nursing home, saying taxpayers shelled out $75 million to subsidize it over the past 10 years.

Sheri Fulcher works at the Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and was quite vocal at the meeting. “There’s people who are not going to be able to afford the pay cuts and the loss of benefits that we’re probably going to take,” said Fulcher.

County Commission President Susan Byrnes says taxpayers are losing millions of dollars every year. “Right now in the budget it’s $11.2 million. Next year it’s going to be $13 million,” said Byrnes. “Government was not meant to run a nursing home.”

Jay Wenger with Susquehanna Group Advisors expects to have 8 to 10 private companies interested in the home. Current employees would have to re-apply for their jobs with the new buyer. “There’s no guarantees. It’s a little bit like building a house. You go to a builder, he doesn’t guarantee that it’s a perfect house,” said Wenger. “He tells you what he’s done in the past. They give you the warranty for all appliances.”

Susan March works for the nursing home, and she’s hoping the county can find a better financial solution. “Maybe they can’t budget their money correctly, I don’t know, but I feel as if there’s a better way,” said March.

It’s expected to take 6 to 9 months to find a buyer.

County Commissioners will hold 3 public meetings about the nursing home sale on Feb. 13, March 7 and March 27. All meetings scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the county’s 911/Emergency Operations Center, 120 Davies Drive in Springettsbury Township.