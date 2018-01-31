York county commissioners to consider sale of nursing home and rehab center

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) York county commissioners are considering selling the county-run nursing and rehab center.

At their meeting on Wednesday, commissioners will make a motion to hire Susquehanna Group Advisors, Inc. to help find a company to purchase Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The commissioners are considering the sale of the facility because of increased annual subsides, increased mandates by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and federal government, aging buildings, and a decrease in nursing staff.

They want to find a company that will keep as many jobs as possible and maintain quality care for residents.

The York County commissioners meeting is Wednesday, January 31 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room at the Administrative Center.

