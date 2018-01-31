Woman reports rape, robbery in Fairview Township motel

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman told police she was raped and robbed in her Fairview Township motel room early Sunday.

The woman reported she was at the Days Inn on Lewisberry Road when she spoke to an unknown man by telephone and invited him to her room. When the man arrived, she said he pointed a gun at her and told her to be quiet or he would kill her, township police reported.

The woman said a second man then entered the room and raped her while the first man ransacked her room. She said he stole a large amount of cash, her small white dog, cell phone, and identification.

Police released a photo that shows one of the suspects and partially shows the dog.

Anybody who can identify the person in the photo is asked to call Fairview Township police at 717-901-5267.