VFW post sticks to NFL boycott for Super Bowl

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Wednesday was a slow afternoon for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1463, but membership is strong at the post.

According to board member Robert Klein, membership is up 14 percent.

That may be surprising to some since just a few months ago, the post decided not to show NFL games when players started taking a knee during the national anthem.

“We felt that it somewhat disrespected veterans who fought for the flag,” said Klein, the post’s junior vice commander.

The football season has one more game and the blackout has continued.

Klein said members of the social club were skeptical at first.

“We had members who came in and said you are going to lose business,” he said. “We said it’s not a question of losing businesses. We’re not in business for business. This is a veterans post.”

The post will not show the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Klein acknowledged most of the anthem protests have stopped, but he said he still saw a few players take a knee and that’s why the blackout will continue.

“There are some service organizations that will show the game and that is perfectly fine,” he said.