The ‘brick wall’ of redistricting in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court says the state needs new congressional maps. Now what?

In this week’s episode of On Deadline, State Representative Stephen Bloom, who’s running for Congress, joins ABC27 Investigators Dennis Owens, Kendra Nichols, and Amanda St. Hilaire to talk about the challenges ahead for candidates and voters as Pennsylvania grapples with the uncertainty of a recent court ruling.

The Investigators also discuss recent criticism of how Michigan State University handles sexual assault allegations.

