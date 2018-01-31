Suspicious package investigated at Cumberland County Courthouse

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious package in an alley next to the Cumberland County Courthouse this morning.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ronny Anderson said a deputy found the package around 11 a.m. It turned out to be an old humidifier in a box.

Investigators don’t know if the incident is related to a bomb scare Tuesday afternoon at the Dauphin County Courthouse. Anderson said the box wasn’t hidden and could have been just junk that fell from a truck.

The courthouse was not evacuated.

