Super Blue Blood Moon hasn’t happened in more than 150 years

Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2007, file photo, the moon takes on different orange tones during a lunar eclipse seen from Mexico City. During a lunar eclipse, the moon's disk can take on a colorful appearance from bright orange to blood red to dark brown and, rarely, very dark gray. On Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, a super moon, blue moon and a lunar eclipse will coincide for first time since 1982 and will not occur again until 2037. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHMT) – A rare lunar trifecta, the super blue blood moon visible in the Midstate Wednesday from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

According to astronomers the last time the three elements combined at the same time was in 1866. Why is this so rare?

None of the three events taking place are outstanding on their own but all three events at the same time haven’t happened in more than 150 years.

The super blue blood moon breaks down into three parts.

A supermoon is when a full moon happens during its closest point of orbit. NASA said this one is 14 percent brighter than usual.

A “Blue moon” refers to the rare instance when there is a second full moon in a month.

Completing this lunar trifecta is the “blood” element which occurs during a lunar eclipse when faint red sunbeams peek around the edges, giving the moon a reddish, copper color.

