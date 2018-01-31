Students “walk the walk” of an addict at Penn State Harrisburg class

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — How can college students join the fight against opioids?

It’s a question one teacher at Penn State’s Harrisburg campus says starts in the classroom.

Dr. Weston Kensinger says the best way to teach people about addiction is to give them hands-on experience. His new class, offered to health studies students, asks students to give something up that they love that could be addictive like coffee, video games or social media. They also had to write a journal about the experience.

“I asked them to give it up for 30-days and see how it affected their life, social life…to see how hard it was on them emotionally and physically,” said Kensinger.

He also asked them to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings to talk to people about what it’s like to be addicted to drugs. He says the goal was to give class discussions a human face.

“When they show up to the meeting and they see the members pull up in Audi’s, Jaguar’s…dressed in business suits…it really helps them understand this affects everybody,” said Kensinger.

He says many of his students plan to work in the healthcare field and will one day be the “people on the ground” fighting the opioid epidemic.

The school says they plan to offer the class again. They also hope to expand programming related to opioid and addiction studies.