State police seek donated horses for use in mounted patrols

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for donated horses to join a Hershey-based mounted patrol unit.

The agency on Wednesday issued a call for geldings between 5 and 15 years old. Officials say draft horses or draft-crosses are preferable.

The 26-horse unit performs searches, crowd control, security and patrols, as well as participates in parades and similar events.

Horses have to be at least 16 hands tall, which is 5 feet 4 inches at the shoulder, and can’t be 18 hands or larger.

They must be able to be safely housed with others horses in a stable.

They’ll undergo a veterinary exam and a 120-day trial to see if they’re suitable.

Those interested in donating should contact Cpl. Carrie Neidigh, cneidighpa.gov.