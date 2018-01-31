Source: 911 caller in bomb threat referenced police shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A suspicious package that closed Dauphin County’s courthouse and administration building on Tuesday may be related to the shootout that killed Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill.

A source told ABC27 News that county dispatchers received a 911 call Tuesday morning. The caller mentioned the Jan. 18 shooting on Mulberry Street and told dispatchers there were two devices, one that would be easy to find and another that would be harder to find.

Law enforcement officials confirmed a threat was phoned to 911, but they would not disclose what was said during that call. They also would not say whether a second device was found.

Officials have said there is no threat or danger to the community.

The Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office said the device was a fake and no one was injured.

The Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.