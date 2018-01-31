Senate moves bill to improve SERT response times

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate has approved legislation that would allow police officers who serve on Special Emergency Response Teams to use flashing lights and sirens on their private vehicles.

Senate Bill 1015 would allow off-duty officers to use the lights and sirens when responding to police incidents that require officers with special training, such as kidnappings, barricaded gunmen, and hostage negotiations.

State Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument, both Lancaster County Republicans, said very few members of SERT teams have access to police vehicles when they are off-duty.

They said using lights and sirens could save 10 to 15 minutes in assembling a SERT team.