Police standoff closes I-83 ramp, streets in Spring Garden Township

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Spring Garden Township police have closed Exit 19-A from Interstate 83 southbound because of a standoff with an armed person in the first block of South Belmont Street.

The first block of South Belmont and the 300 block of Elmwood Boulevard also are closed, and residents of the 300 block of Elmwood have been told to stay in their homes.

Traffic and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

Police said they have established a perimeter and do not believe there is a threat to the general public at this time.