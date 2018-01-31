Milder next two days with some rain later tomorrow

Today features increasing clouds with highs in the mid 30s for the afternoon. It should be a generally pleasant day with a slight breeze at times. That breeze picks up this evening as warmer air from the south gets set to invade tomorrow. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s. Tomorrow will bring another weak system to the region, but this time the precipitation looks to be rain. Expect a few light rain showers to develop during the late afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s for highs and it will be a mild day. While some of the rain could mix with a few snow showers at times, this doesn’t appear to be a big problem. Temperatures will prevent much from sticking, and there simply isn’t much moisture with this system. Clouds hang around Thursday night into Friday morning too.

Windy and cold conditions return for Friday with a cold start to the weekend. Highs will stay below freezing for Friday with a mix of clouds and sun. Clouds increase on Saturday ahead of the next system to affect Central PA. The third storm arrives on Sunday which could bring a little more snow to the area. However, some model guidance suggests a surge of warmer air aloft implying a wintry mix or even some rain mixing in at times. It’s a tough storm to diagnose right now, but we’ll keep tracking it and update you as we get more data. Stay tuned!