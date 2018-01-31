Mango gives himself $6.7M for Pennsylvania gubernatorial run

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul Mango is largely self-financing his campaign so far, giving himself $6.7 million in 2017 as he prepares for a potentially costly primary campaign for the right to challenge Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Wednesday is the deadline for campaigns to report how they raised and spent money last year.

The former health care systems consultant reports raising $8.4 million and spending $2.9 million, with $5.5 million in cash as of Dec. 31. In addition to the money he gave himself, he reported a $1 million loan from Patrick Hampson, a private equity executive who lives a few blocks from Mango in the Pittsburgh suburb of Gibsonia.

Wolf’s reporting just over $11 million in his campaign account, while Mango’s Republican competitors haven’t given any details yet.