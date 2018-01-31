Lancaster man arrested for stabbing cousin

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his cousin.

Adrian DeJesus-Montes, 27, surrendered at the police station Tuesday to face an aggravated assault charge regarding the incident Monday night at a home in the 700 block of North Cherry Street.

Police said DeJesus-Monte argued with his cousin then stabbed him in the neck. The victim was transferred to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia for an assessment of possible paralysis, police said.

DeJesus Montes was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.