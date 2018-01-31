Lancaster man arrested for stabbing cousin

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his cousin.

Adrian DeJesus-Montes, 27, surrendered at the police station Tuesday to face an aggravated assault charge regarding the incident Monday night at a home in the 700 block of North Cherry Street.

Police said DeJesus-Monte argued with his cousin then stabbed him in the neck. The victim was transferred to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia for an assessment of possible paralysis, police said.

DeJesus Montes was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s