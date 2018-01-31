Harrisburg man wants to change the perception of the neighborhood he lives in

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Beau Brown has 18 years of commercial real estate experience covering 28 counties in Pennsylvania. Brown has formed the group, “Friends of Allison Hill.” Brown says that he wants to follow a similar path of “Friends of Midtown.” “Midtown was much different 15 years ago,” said Brown, “People believedin change and they celebrated small wins and big wins.”

Brown is still working on how Friends of Allison will be structured. He is not sure if it will be a non-profit. His goal is to make the community more attractive across the board. Brown scoffs at the notion, that some of the concerns, including crime, can’t be addressed. “People are tired of the negativity,” said Brown, “I believe under the right conditions, Allison Hill could

be turned around in ten years.”

Brown says they want to support local small businesses in Allison Hill and attract larger companies, that will people who live in Allison Hill. Brown says they are still developing a website, but people can visit Friends of Allison Hill on Facebook.