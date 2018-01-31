Ex-con sentenced for stabbing employee in bank robbery

Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 74-year-old Mount Joy man has been ordered to serve at least 19-and-a-half years in prison for stabbing a bank employee during a robbery in Elizabethtown.

Harvey C. Fitz was sentenced in Lancaster County Court to 19½ to 54 years behind bars, the district attorney’s office said. He pleaded guilty in November to robbery, aggravated assault, and related charges.

Fitz stabbed the woman when he robbed the M&T Bank on South Market Street in December 2016. Prosecutors said the knife blade barely missed her liver.

In a note to the tellers, Fitz warned: “I will kill someone. Don’t take more than 1 min and 30 sec. More than that and someone gets killed.”

Police stopped him a few minutes later, not far from the bank, and found the bag of stolen cash and knife in his Jeep Cherokee.

Fitz was out on parole at the time, after serving prison time for the murder of his ex-wife.

He pleaded guilty in 1998 to third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Connie Fitz outside his Derry Township home, according to ABC27 News archives. Police said he shot his ex-wife in the back with a high-powered rifle during an argument in February 1997.

